By: admin

Published February 14, 2020, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Paul Larson, Steve Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Ray Ohlrogge. Auditor Diane Larson was also present. Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes as presented. All in favor. Motion carried.

CHN REPORT

Marla Feistner, CHN, gave her semi-annual report.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to enter executive session at 9:20 a.m. All ayes. Motion carried. At 9:40 a.m., Ebersdorfer declared an end to executive session.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Foreman and Sheri Kogel, Administrative Assistant met with the board. A pre-bid meeting for the culvert project south of the 4-H Building was held. Eric Prunty, Brosz Engineering; Todd Brueske Construction; Feistner Construction; Midland Contracting, and Midwest Concrete and Excavating attended the meeting. The purpose of the meeting was to explain the specifications of the bid before the contractors place their bids. Kogel reported that the cost for the hydrology study for four township bridges would be $30,000.00. Bids will be let on March 3rd for county purposes. Kogel presented an application for a utility permit for Santel Communications within the town of Artesian. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the application. All ayes. Motion carried.

WEED MEETING

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to meet as a weed board. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to charge $35.00 an hour for weed spraying. All ayes. Motion carried.

PLAT APPROVAL

Penny Farris, Director of Equalization, presented a plat for Gayland and Berniece Trudeau. The plat is for Lots 1, 2, 2-A, 3 and 3-A of Trudeau First Addition in the NE/4 28-106-62 W of the 5th P.M., Sanborn County, South Dakota. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the plat. All ayes. Motion carried.

RESIGNATION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to accept the resignation of Robert Smith from the highway department. All ayes. Motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and treasurer in all accounts $4,019,544.96

Register of Deeds $2,026.00

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills. All ayes. Motion carried.

Avera Health Plan, Insurance $21,317.09

Aflac, Insurance $1,075.86

Aflac, Insurance $199.60

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sun Life Financial, Insurance $104.33

VSP, Insurance $180.47

EMC National Life Insurance, Insurance $393.70

Colonial Life, Insurance $537.75

Colonial Life, Insurance $18.86

First National Bank, Tax Liability $12,910.48

Avera Health Plan, Insurance $385.43

EMC National Life Insurance, Insurance $33.75

Huron Regional Medical Center, Wage Garnish $253.23

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $8,937.68

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $46.13

Sanborn County Treasurer, Real Estate Taxes $80.00

Hauge Associates, Wage Garnish $51.93

Sanborn County Treasurer, Real Estate Taxes $455.11

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,250.80

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $6,069.86

4-H Foundation, Salary/4-H Advisor $6,186.30

Alvine/Weidenaar, LLP, Court Appointed Attorney $514.40

AT&T Mobility, Air Cards $140.70

Rita R. Baszler, Blood Draw $80.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Prisoner Care $1,490.00

Blue, Wheeler, & Banks, LLP, Court Appointed Attorney $499.47

Butler Machinery Co., Repairs/Supplies $1,464.24

Commercial Asphalt, Omega Mix $137.20

Connecting Point, Install Bank $135.00

Dakota Rigger & Tool Supply, Tow Rope $470.00

Dakota Two Way, Mobile Microphones $159.00

Express Stop, Fuel $16.43

Farmers Elevator, Fuel $3,849.90

Fastenal Company, Supplies $176.68

Aaron Fink, Supplies, Reg, Fees $509.99

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies/Meals $235.88

Growmark Inc., Oil $804.10

Hurd Alignment, Repairs $310.00

City of Huron, Teletype Service $770.00

Hydraulic World, Supplies $40.20

Mark Katterhagen, Mental Health $15.00

KO’s, Supplies $1,342.04

Larson & Nipe, Office Expenses $1,250.00

Lucy Lewno, Mental Health $166.50

Darcy Lockwood, Mental Health $15.00

Mac’s Hardware, Supplies $319.26

Menard’s, Supplies $39.77

Office Peeps, Supplies $472.89

Productivity Plus Account, Supplies $606.68

Runnings Supply, Supplies $42.86

Snow Wheel System, Tires $788.74

Steinley Real Estate Appraisal, Reg Fee $210.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publication Fees $274.15

Travis Coulthard, Supplies $20.20

True North Steel Inc., Supplies $3,563.28

Verizon Wireless, Cell Phone $40.01

Vern Eide Ford, Repairs $620.78

Woonsocket City, Water/Sewer $81.96

Xcel Energy, Electricity $348.32

Xcel Energy, Electricity $10.83

Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Service Fee $50.00

Zuercher Technologies, Annual Maintenance $3,942.45

4-H BUILDING

Paula Linke and Scott Senska met with the board to discuss the addition to the 4-H Building.

January salaries before deductions were:

Commissioners $3,125.00

Auditor $5,540.77

Treasurer $5,660.77

States Attorney $3,879.84

Courthouse $3,645.14

Assessor $5,936.10

Register of Deeds $6,064.12

Sheriff $12,510.36

Public Welfare $927.93

County Nurse $1,084.55

Ambulance $1,415.00

WIC $48.40

Extension Office $1,486.75

Weed $3,000.00

Drainage $225.00

Road and Bridge $33,935.29

E-911 $60.50

Emergency Management $553.06

The board will convene in the courtroom at 2:00 p.m. for the Risk Map Flood Risk Review Meeting.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. All ayes. Motion carried. The next regularly scheduled meeting is scheduled for February 18, 2020 with the county township meeting to be held at 1:30 p.m. at the 4-H Building.

Diane Larson

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County