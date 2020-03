By: admin

Early Friday morning, March 20, a 2001 Bonneville was stolen from Janet Maeschen’s yard, which is south of Woonsocket and west of Letcher, on the Mt. Vernon road. The vehicle was recovered on Sunday, March 22, in McCook County. Two perpetrators have been arrested in connection to the theft; they are Aaron Stevens, 20, of Letcher, and Roxanne Johnson, 27, of Howard.

