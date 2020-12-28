Town ‘N Country 4-H Blue Group hosts Christmas wagon rides

By:
Published December 28, 2020, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

A group of 4-Hers and community members start out riding in the wagon provided by Miner County 4-H member Kayla Kommes. 

On Saturday, Dec. 19, members of the Town ‘N Country 4-H Blue Group held a Christmas event at Letcher Community Center. A senior 4-H member from Miner County, Kayla Kommes, brought over her team of horses and wagon to provide rides to anyone interested, and they rode all over Letcher for over two hours. 

The 4-H club also provided hot cocoa, cider and candy canes at the Community Center, and Santa rode in the wagon to the Community Center at around 4:45 p.m. to visit with all the kids and to collect the letters that kids had left to be delivered to him.

In addition, the club collected donations for the Sanborn County Food Pantry, which were delivered on Monday to the courthouse. 

Social distancing was observed, and everyone wore masks during the event. The club reported that they had a great turnout, and everyone who attended had a good time. The weather really cooperated to make for a fun afternoon and evening for everyone.

…See an additional photo in the Dec. 24 issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    December 29, 2020, 3:52 am
    Cloudy
    20°F
    real feel: 10°F
    humidity: 86%
    wind speed: 9 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 16 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    November 29, 2020 November 30, 2020 December 1, 2020 December 2, 2020 December 3, 2020 December 4, 2020 December 5, 2020
    December 6, 2020 December 7, 2020 December 8, 2020 December 9, 2020 December 10, 2020 December 11, 2020 December 12, 2020
    December 13, 2020 December 14, 2020 December 15, 2020 December 16, 2020 December 17, 2020 December 18, 2020 December 19, 2020
    December 20, 2020 December 21, 2020 December 22, 2020 December 23, 2020 December 24, 2020 December 25, 2020 December 26, 2020
    December 27, 2020 December 28, 2020 December 29, 2020 December 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 January 1, 2021 January 2, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 