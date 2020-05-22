By: admin

Published May 22, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Thursday, May 14, the Woonsocket city crew and the Woonsocket Community Club along with many volunteers, took advantage of the beautiful weather and cleaned up the community.

Many homes had cleaned out their basements, garages storage areas, front yards, back yards, you name it, and it was cleaned out. The clean-up crew then went around town in small groups and cleaned up the stuff people had laid out for them to pick up. Everything was taken to the city dump grounds. They burned what could be burned, and they had a specified dumpster for metal appliances and things that had to be disposed of separately and properly.

Because there was so much to do, the work bled into Friday, too, but once the workday was finished on Friday, the town was cleaned up nicely and looking sharp for graduation weekend and Memorial weekend this week.

