By: admin

Published May 15, 2020, in Headline News, School

This weekend, May 15 and 16, were supposed to be the graduation ceremonies for the Woonsocket and Sanborn Central seniors just like in the years past; however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, graduation plans were changed in suit with most events for the past two months.

This Saturday, May 16, the Woonsocket graduation ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. in the DakPak (what used to be VanDyke Taxidermy) business parking lot. Everyone will stay in their cars. The seniors will remain in their vehicles until they are announced, and then they will be on stage with an appropriate distance between them. The eighth graders will also stay in their vehicles until they are announced, and they will sit appropriately apart from each other in front of the stage. The ceremony will be broadcast on 90.7 FM for those in attendance to hear what is going on.

There are two designated photographers to take pictures for everyone and a videographer, who will all post their pictures and video online for everyone to have access to once the ceremony is over.

After the ceremony, the seniors will be led out of the parking lot by the Town and Country Fire District to travel through town and let well-wishers congratulate them while practicing social distancing.

On Friday night, which is usually Woonsocket’s time to have graduation, the teachers and seniors will be holding a “Cruise Night” for them to thank everyone for their support and for everyone in town to show their support to them (see ad on pg. 2 for more details).

Sanborn Central will be having their graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 30. Please stay tuned for next week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal for all the information about their ceremony.

…See photo of the graduating seniors in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!