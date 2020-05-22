Sanborn County COVID-19 update

Published May 22, 2020

As of Tuesday, South Dakota had 4,085 positive cases of COVID-19. There were 1,125 active cases with 75 of them currently hospitalized. There have been 46 deaths and also 2,914 people have recovered from the illness. Unfortunately, the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, all just keep slowly rising in number, but so do the number of people recovering, which is good news.

For Sanborn County specifically, there have been a total of six confirmed cases with only three currently active. There has only been one hospitalization and fortunately, no deaths as a result of the virus at this time.

It has been reported and determined that there was at least one positive case of an employee who works at LSI in Alpena, and many people who work there or live with people who work there have been asked to quarantine themselves for at least 14 days. 

There have also been several confirmed cases of people who work at Dakota Provisions in Huron, which is a turkey processing plant. There have been a few Sanborn County citizens who have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days in connection to the cases at Dakota Provisions.

