Woonsocket graduation takes place outside

By:
Published May 22, 2020, in Headline News, School

Jonathan Linke was kind enough to take a picture with his drone to give a bird’s-eye view of the graduation ceremony held at the DakPak facility parking lot in Woonsocket on Sunday, May 17.

Woonsocket High School graduation was scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 16, but due to rainy weather all day, it was rescheduled to Sunday, May 17. It took place at the DakPak (formerly VanDykes) parking lot on the east edge of Woonsocket. It was conducted with the drive-in theater concept. Everyone stayed in their cars, except the graduates. The eighth-grade graduates sat in a semi-circle spread apart in front of the stage, and the high school graduates sat spread apart on flat bed trailers sitting on the south end of the parking lot. School Board President Jason White and Superintendent Dr. Rod Weber both sat on stage to hand out the diplomas. 

The ceremony was quite similar to what is normally conducted inside the Woonsocket Gym. The valedictorian, Mariah Jost, and the salutatorian, Brooklyn Swenson, both spoke with Swenson going first. After everyone was awarded their diploma, the seniors handed out flowers to their loved ones who helped them get to this point in their lives. The only thing missing was the annual slide show, but that was created and posted on Facebook for everyone to see, including people from long distances.

Once the ceremony was over, members of the Town and Country Fire District brought two trucks to lead the seniors and their families out of the parking lot and throughout the town for one last “hurrah” before everything officially ended.

See additional photos in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 25, 2020, 9:04 pm
    Partly sunny
    61°F
    real feel: 60°F
    humidity: 88%
    wind speed: 4 mph NW
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 26, 2020 April 27, 2020 April 28, 2020 April 29, 2020 April 30, 2020 May 1, 2020 May 2, 2020
    May 3, 2020 May 4, 2020 May 5, 2020 May 6, 2020 May 7, 2020 May 8, 2020 May 9, 2020
    May 10, 2020 May 11, 2020 May 12, 2020 May 13, 2020 May 14, 2020 May 15, 2020 May 16, 2020
    May 17, 2020 May 18, 2020 May 19, 2020 May 20, 2020 May 21, 2020 May 22, 2020 May 23, 2020
    May 24, 2020 May 25, 2020 May 26, 2020 May 27, 2020 May 28, 2020 May 29, 2020 May 30, 2020
    May 31, 2020 June 1, 2020 June 2, 2020 June 3, 2020 June 4, 2020 June 5, 2020 June 6, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 