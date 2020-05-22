Search for Eugene Prins continues

By:
Published May 22, 2020, in Area News, Woonsocket

After eight weeks, the search for Eugene Prins of Woonsocket has resulted in no findings and no leads to his whereabouts. After Prins was reported missing in late March, the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Department along with the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the Mitchell Search and Rescue team and many volunteers have searched all over the surrounding area with no results.

Last week, the Sanborn County sheriff’s office learned that there were going to be a number of dog teams on the west side of the state looking for a couple of missing people in the hills. So, the sheriff’s department contacted one of the teams from Colorado to see if they would come to Sanborn County to help find Prins. Arrangements had been made to start searching on Tuesday, May 19. However, due to the high temperatures forecasted for Tuesday, they had to call off the search because the heat would be dangerous for the dogs, and the search would not be productive. The dogs would only be able to safely work for about 20 minutes in 80 degrees or higher.

The team from Colorado has promised to keep in touch with the sheriff’s department in case they would happen to be back in the state so they could possibly be of assistance at that time. As always, if anyone has any information about the disappearance of Eugene Prins or any other investigation, please contact the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office at 796-4511.

