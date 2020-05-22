By: admin

Published May 22, 2020, in Area News, Woonsocket

Due to the COVID-19 virus, the Woonsocket High School Alumni Banquet has been cancelled for July 2, 2020. We have all heard that South Dakota is to peak sometime in June. With this in mind, the officers felt it was necessary to make this decision.

Unfortunately, by not having the banquet, we will be losing money to be put into the Woonsocket Scholarship Fund. This scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior that is going on to further their education in the amount of $500. If anyone would like to make a donation to help this fund, it would be greatly appreciated. You can send a check made payable to the Woonsocket Scholarship Fund to Leora Christian, Box 331, Woonsocket, SD 57385. We certainly want to be able to keep this scholarship available for the future.

Thank you for your help, stay healthy, and we hope to see you in July 2021