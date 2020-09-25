By: admin

At our last regular scheduled school board meeting, the Woonsocket board members approved to decrease the opt-out from $50,000 to $0 for taxes payable in the year 2021.

In 2018, the School Board approved a seven-year opt-out for up to $250,000. The opt-out allows the Woonsocket School District to collect up to $250,000 in additional taxes to cover any short fall of general fund operating expenses from year to year. A short fall in funds usually happens because of a loss in state revenue, increased operating expenses, and declining enrollment.

In the past three years, the district has collected between $0 and $50,000 in opt-outs. The low amount taken recently is due to the school’s steady enrollment and cost efficiency within the budget. This includes sharing of staff, combining administrative duties, and other cost saving measures that have been implemented.

The school appreciates the community’s support and will continue to work hard to make our school even more successful for the future. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Supt. Rod Weber.