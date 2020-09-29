Homecoming 2020 – COVID style

Pictured are the members of the percussion section of the SCW high school band. The band led the Homecoming parade last week after the color guard. The rest of the band rode on a flatbed in front of the drummers. Pictured are front: Brody Miiller and Noah Terkildsen; middle: Hannah Terkildsen and Eli Fry; back: Sebastian Kotilinek and Andrew Lindgren.

Even with a few temporary changes needed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Blackhawks Homecoming 2020 was still full of fun and energy for all grade levels. The actual homecoming football game with Miller/Highmore-Harrold had to be cancelled due to too many COVID cases affecting the opposing team, but the parade still happened, and Blackhawk pride was all around.

…See the parade results and enjoy two extra pages of color photos in this week’s issue, and thank our sponsors for the pages with your business and support. 

