Published October 2, 2020, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

According to the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, a man named Shannon Hanson is wanted for an escape and bond violation. According to the post, Hanson cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet on Thursday, Sept. 24. He was last seen in the Plankinton area and may have traveled to the Mitchell or Sioux Falls areas.

According to Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley, as of Monday afternoon, Sept. 28, Hanson had not been found, and no one seems to know where he is. He is not considered dangerous. If anyone has any information about Hanson’s whereabouts, they are asked to call their local law enforcement agency or 911.

