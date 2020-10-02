Town ‘N Kountry 4-H Club Red Crew meets

By:
Published October 2, 2020, in 4-H, Area News

The Town ‘N Kountry Kids Red Crew 4-H Club met on Sept. 27 at the Woonsocket Community Center.

Prior to the meeting, Dilyn and Danielle Brooks presented an illustrated talk on using an incubator to hatch eggs.  Devyn Brooks gave a demonstration on hydro dipping. Emily Ohlrogge did an illustrated talk on shooting air rifle. Evan Ohlrogge and Brooklyn Swenson gave a talk on shooting sports tips.

The meeting was called to order by Co-Secretary Emily. The Flag Pledge was led by Devyn, and the 4-H Pledge was led by London Metzger. 

Roll call was led by Dilyn and London with the topic, “What is Your Favorite Fall Activity?” which was answered by nine members.  

The secretary’s report was read by Dilyn and approved as corrected. The treasurer’s report was given by Dilyn and approved as presented.  

Henry and Anna Hunter reported on their participation in the Sanborn County Dog Show.  

The group talked about what was needed to prepare for record books and award applications due Oct. 1.

Discussion was held on planning for celebrating National 4-H Week from Oct. 4-10. The club members were each encouraged to write a letter to the editor about 4-H, and they plan to wear their 4-H shirts to school. They will also have a wear green day and give out green candy.

Following the meeting, Henry and Anna presented an illustrated talk on the 4-H Dog project.

The next 4-H meeting will be scheduled in October. 

…See photos in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    October 4, 2020, 11:57 pm
    Clear
    55°F
    real feel: 50°F
    humidity: 61%
    wind speed: 11 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 18 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 27, 2020 September 28, 2020 September 29, 2020 September 30, 2020 October 1, 2020 October 2, 2020 October 3, 2020
    October 4, 2020 October 5, 2020 October 6, 2020 October 7, 2020 October 8, 2020 October 9, 2020 October 10, 2020
    October 11, 2020 October 12, 2020 October 13, 2020 October 14, 2020 October 15, 2020 October 16, 2020 October 17, 2020
    October 18, 2020 October 19, 2020 October 20, 2020 October 21, 2020 October 22, 2020 October 23, 2020 October 24, 2020
    October 25, 2020 October 26, 2020 October 27, 2020 October 28, 2020 October 29, 2020 October 30, 2020 October 31, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 