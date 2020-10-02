By: admin

Published October 2, 2020, in 4-H, Area News

The Town ‘N Kountry Kids Red Crew 4-H Club met on Sept. 27 at the Woonsocket Community Center.

Prior to the meeting, Dilyn and Danielle Brooks presented an illustrated talk on using an incubator to hatch eggs. Devyn Brooks gave a demonstration on hydro dipping. Emily Ohlrogge did an illustrated talk on shooting air rifle. Evan Ohlrogge and Brooklyn Swenson gave a talk on shooting sports tips.

The meeting was called to order by Co-Secretary Emily. The Flag Pledge was led by Devyn, and the 4-H Pledge was led by London Metzger.

Roll call was led by Dilyn and London with the topic, “What is Your Favorite Fall Activity?” which was answered by nine members.

The secretary’s report was read by Dilyn and approved as corrected. The treasurer’s report was given by Dilyn and approved as presented.

Henry and Anna Hunter reported on their participation in the Sanborn County Dog Show.

The group talked about what was needed to prepare for record books and award applications due Oct. 1.

Discussion was held on planning for celebrating National 4-H Week from Oct. 4-10. The club members were each encouraged to write a letter to the editor about 4-H, and they plan to wear their 4-H shirts to school. They will also have a wear green day and give out green candy.

Following the meeting, Henry and Anna presented an illustrated talk on the 4-H Dog project.

The next 4-H meeting will be scheduled in October.

