Woonsocket man named 2020 Driver of the Year

Published October 2, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Deadwood – The South Dakota Trucking Association (SDTA) held their 85th Annual Convention in Deadwood on Sept. 9-11.

Each month the SDTA Safety Management Council selects a Driver of the Month to honor their safe driving accomplishments. On Friday afternoon, the twelve monthly winners between the 2019 and 2020 SDTA Conventions were invited to interview with a panel of three judges. Each were given six minutes to interview. The drivers were asked the same three questions. The one who receives the highest accumulated score is then named the 2020 Driver of the Year.

It is very difficult to select one driver, especially when each driver has to their credit so many miles of safe driving. The 12 monthly winners have a combined total of nearly 22,475,000 safe driving miles and over 309 years of experience. Each monthly winner was presented a plaque and an embroidered jacket for their accomplishments.

During the Chairman’s Banquet on Friday evening, Claude Raschke, Cliff Viessman, Inc., Gary, December 2019 Driver of the Month was honored with the title of 2020 Driver of the Year. He was presented a plaque from SDTA and $1,000.

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

