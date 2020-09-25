By: admin

Published September 25, 2020, in Area News, Artesian, Headline News

The Sanborn County Sheriff’s Department is still searching for Roxanne Johnson of rural Artesian. She was involved in a crime with three other people that took place in Artesian in June. The three others were Shannon Hanson of Plankinton, Aaron Stevens of Letcher and Steven Dirkes of Mitchell. The four of them broke into a man’s home in Artesian, assaulted him and held him there against his will, all with the intent of obtaining the man’s drugs. According to Sanborn County Deputy Sheriff Jason Coenen, there were no drugs on the premises that they found.

Johnson is the only person involved in the crimes that has not been captured and indicted. One of the others made a plea agreement and was released on bond. Two others were incarcerated and have since been released with electronic ankle monitors.

Johnson is wanted for second degree burglary and aiding and abetting second degree kidnapping. If anyone has information about her whereabouts, please contact the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office at 796-4511.