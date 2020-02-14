By: admin

Published February 14, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

On Saturday, Feb. 8, the WSWWW wrestlers traveled to Ft. Pierre to participate in the Big Dakota Conference Tournament. The team notched another day of successes for their season with six wrestlers individually placing in the top six of their respective weight classes to help the team finish in fifth place out of 25 teams.

The wrestlers who placed at Saturday’s tournament in Ft. Pierre are: Joey Hoverson, placing first in the 120-pound weight class; Keegan Haider, placing third at 138 pounds; Carter Grohs, placing sixth in the 152-pound weight class; Landon Wolter, placing fourth in the 160-pound weight class; Brock Stevens, placing first at 182 pounds; and Quintin Christensen finishing as champion at 220 pounds.

This week is their last week of the regular season, and the team traveled to Highmore on Tuesday, Feb. 11 to compete in a triangular with Miller/Highmore-Harrold and Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle. Their last regular season tournament is this Saturday, Feb. 15 in Huron for the Huron Invitational with wrestling starting at 10 a.m.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!