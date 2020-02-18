By: admin

Published February 18, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

The Sanborn Central Powerlifting Team competed in the Mitchell Powerlifting Club Meet at True Fitness in Mitchell on Saturday, Feb. 15. The meet was small with only athletes from Sanborn Central, Mitchell, Worthington, Dupree, and Mt. Vernon participating. There were 29 participants, 14 girls and 15 boys, at the event. This is the last powerlifting tune-up prior to the State Meet at Washinton High School in Sioux Falls on March 14. Athletes competed in three events (squat, bench, deadlift) with the highest lift recorded after three attempts in each lift. The Sanborn Central lifters reached many personal records and competed well in their weight classes.

