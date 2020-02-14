By: admin

Published February 14, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

SIOUX FALLS – Sarah Forbes has more than a decade of experience in long term care, and you simply will not find anyone who is more caring and resident-centered in her profession.

Sarah is a Medical Records/Schedule Management professional at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket, but as is so often the case, her role actually expands far beyond her job title.

Sarah always seeks to put the resident first. This mindset means that she is willing to jump in to assist wherever needed, such as bathing, CNA direct care, transportation, restorative care, medication administration, staff training, and even building maintenance.

As you can see, Sarah is well-rounded, and has learned about many different areas of nursing care. But it’s not only what she knows, it is also how she conducts herself. Her positive attitude brings joy to the residents of Prairie View every day.

Sarah is an invaluable member of the team at Prairie View, and a very deserving recipient of the February 2020 Millie E. Olson Award! Congratulations Sarah!

The Millie E. Olson Award was created by the South Dakota Health Care Association (SDHCA) and named after its first recipient, Mildred E. Olson of Garretson, who was an exceptional caregiver. This award is open to staff of any SDHCA member center. Each month’s recipient of the Millie E. Olson Award becomes eligible for the Millie E. Olson Award of the Year, which is announced each September at an awards ceremony during SDHCA’s Fall Convention.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!