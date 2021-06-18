By: admin

Pictured is Modern Woodmen of American Woonsocket Chapter Vice President Pat Carsrud presenting a check to John Baysinger.

In early December, John Baysinger made a visit to the doctor after having some health issues. A colonoscopy discovered a large tumor, and he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Further tests found spots on his liver as well. John started six bi-weekly chemo treatments at that time. The cancer responded to the treatment as his counts dropped from over 500 to 78. The next step included a trip to the Mayo in March to meet with surgeons, one for his colon and one for his liver.

During this time, while current social-distancing efforts did not allow a Modern Woodmen fundraising event, members of the Woonsocket Chapter of Modern Woodmen of America used social media and word-of-mouth to kick off an effort to raise $5,000 through donations to help John with medical bills and lost income during his battle. Along with many individual donations, other groups stepped forward with fundraising activities including a free will admission at a basketball game, raffle board for guns and other items, and a fish fry/chili feed and silent auction at Jake’s Lounge. Within a month, around $30,000 had been raised for John. Modern Woodmen provided matching funds of $1,250 for this effort for a final combined total of over $32,000. The Matching Fund Program offers Modern Woodmen members nationwide the chance to show their support for a community cause, organization or individual in need by holding fundraisers. As a tax-exempt fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen sells life insurance, annuity and investment products not to benefit stockholders but to improve quality of life for members, their families and their communities. This is accomplished through social, charitable and volunteer activities such as this.

