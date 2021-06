By: admin

Published June 15, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher

PICTURED IS Katie Schmit (Miss South Dakota Teen USA) next to Gabe Gitzen (2021 Sanford Children’s Miracle Network Champion) and his dad, Joseph Gitzen.

Over 75 people participated in the Letcher Cure For Cancer 5K Walk/Run held this past Saturday, June 12. Walkers, runners, stroller riders, and bike riders attended and completed the event in conjunction with Letcher Alumni Weekend and Letcher Fun Day. All proceeds from the 5K Run/Walk will be given to Cure Kids Cancer in memory of Tanna Kingsbury and in honor of Paisley King.

