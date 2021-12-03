By: admin

Published December 3, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Black Friday specials lured shoppers to the Dumont Boutique, the Muddy Cup, CreativeWEB Apparel and Gifts and R.G. Beauty and Body Spa, which are all located in the newest building on Woonsocket’s Main Street (Dumont Avenue). The businesses continued some special pricing on Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, as well, to help shoppers get their Christmas shopping lists taken care of while keeping their hard-earned money in Sanborn County.

