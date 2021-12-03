The countdown to Christmas is upon us…

By:
Published December 3, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Woonsocket Community Club and the Sanborn Weekly Journal would like to remind everyone of the holiday decorating contest they are sponsoring in the city of Woonsocket. Judging will take place on Friday, Dec. 17, for the categories of Best Business, Best Theme, Most Creative, Best Use of Inflatables and Best Overall – People’s Choice. To cast your vote for People’s Choice, drop an envelope with the name of your People’s Choice display in the black box outside of the SWJ office or e-mail woonsocketcc@yahoo.com on or before Dec. 17. All winning displays will be published in the SWJ and posted on the SWJ Facebook page on Dec. 22.

