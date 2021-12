By: admin

Published December 3, 2021, in 4-H, Area News

The Town ‘N Kountry Kids Red Group 4-H Club celebrated and showed their appreciation to Woonsocket School teachers and staff during American Education Week with a couple of gifts. Each staff member received a packet of microwave popcorn that said “Popping in to Say Thanks,” along with a pack of paper clips with a note that said “T Is For Thank You. Popping In To Say Thanks for Holding Everything Together!”

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!