Blackhawks basketball teams split games last week

Published February 19, 2021

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, the Blackhawks basketball teams traveled to Iroquois for a doubleheader against the Iroquois/Doland (I/D) Chiefs. The JV girls started the games with the first Blackhawk win for the night and a final score of SCW 47, I/D 12.

The SCW junior varsity boys also had a good game, ending with a final score of 38-15 and a win for the young Blackhawks.

The varsity Lady Blackhawks played next. Their game ended in an easy win and a final score of SCW 56, I/D 35.

The Blackhawk varsity boys finished the sweep for the Blackhawks with a win over the Chiefs and a final score of SCW 61, I/D 41.

On Friday, Feb. 12, the Highmore-Harrold (H-H) Pirates came to Woonsocket for a doubleheader. The first game consisted of the SCW junior varsity girls running away with the win with a final score of SCW 42, H-H 17.

The junior varsity boys were up next and faced a tough Highmore-Harrold team. The JV boys ended with a loss and a final score of SCW 23, H-H 45.

The varsity girls had battled with Highmore-Harrold earlier this season in the 281 Conference Championship game, where the Lady Blackhawks came home with a tough loss with just a three-point deficit. Friday night’s game was another hard-fought competition between the two good teams, and the Lady Blackhawks just couldn’t quite finish on top again, as they suffered a close loss with a final score of SCW 52, H-H 56.

The varsity Blackhawks worked hard together as a team against Highmore-Harrold, but they just couldn’t overpower the Pirates, and they lost with a final score of SCW 44, H-H 53.

The Blackhawks’ next court action was on Monday, Feb. 15 in Huron against James Valley Christian. They then play on Thursday, Feb. 18 (tonight), when they go to Mitchell for a doubleheader against Mitchell Christian. The Lady Blackhawks start their Region Tournament play on Monday, Feb. 22. The boys have their last regular season game against Wessington Springs next Friday, Feb. 26 in Forestburg. Currently, the boys have a season record of 6-11 and the ladies have a record of 9-9.

…Read details and see photos of the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

