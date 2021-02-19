Wrestlers have strong finish to regular season

Published February 19, 2021, in Sports

On Thursday, Feb. 11, the WSWWW wrestling squad traveled to Howard for a triangular with Howard and Huron, and they came home with two more wins under their belts. Both opposing teams proved to be tough opponents for WSWWW as the final scores for both duals were two of the closest they’ve had this season. The final score against Howard was WSWWW 36, Howard 31, and the final score against Huron was WSWWW 45, Huron 34. 

  Thursday’s triangular was the last of the regular season for the wrestlers, and they finished with a team dual record of 15-3. Their success in team duals seats them in fifth place among the B schools in the state, which qualifies them for the State Team Duals Tournament during the weekend of the individual tournament, Feb. 25-27 in Rapid City. Only the top eight teams qualify.

The Region Tournament will be this Saturday, Feb. 20 in Wagner starting at 10 a.m. The top four wrestlers in each weight class will advance as individuals to the State Wrestling Tournament the following weekend.

