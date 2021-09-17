Blackhawks defeat Trappers in Friday’s game

By Corey Flatten

By:
Published September 17, 2021, in Sports

The Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks competed against the new SESD conference opponent, Jim River Trappers (Scotland/Menno), on Friday in Forestburg. The Blackhawks used a suffocating defense and a solid run game to get a 45-6 win.

The game started with Jim River receiving and moving the ball to midfield. On a fourth and inches, the Blackhawks were able to hold strong and give the offense possession. The Blackhawks ran the ball effectively ending with a Carter Grohs jet sweep to the right for a 37-yard touchdown. WWSSC failed to make the two-point conversion for a 6-0 lead with 7:30 left in the first. The lead would hold for the first quarter.

…Read on and see pictures of the game in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

