Published September 17, 2021, in Sports

With two home-court wins and a runner-up finish in a tournament last week, the Lady Blackhawks have a lot to be happy about. Their first win of the week came on Tuesday night, when they beat the Corsica-Stickney Jaguars in a hard-fought battle that went to five sets. Set scores were 25-23, 15-25, 25-14, 17-25 and 15-6.

On Thursday, the SCW ladies hosted Mitchell Christian in Forestburg. They added another win to their record with set scores of 25-5, 25-7 and 25-9.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Lady Blackhawks traveled to Wolsey for the Wolsey Tournament. In tournaments, the games are won with the best of two out of three sets. The Lady Blackhawks’ first match was against the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders. SCW beat them in two with scores of 25-9 and 25-11.

Their second match of the tournament was against a very strong team from Langford Area. The Lady Blackhawks pulled off the win with set scores of 25-23 in both winning sets.

SCW’s third match of pool play was against the Leola/Frederick Area Titans. The Lady Blackhawks won in two sets with scores of 25-14 and 25-9.

The tournament championship game matched the SCW Lady Blackhawks against the host team of the Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds, who are currently rated first in the State B polls. The Lady Blackhawks proved to be a tough opponent for the strong Warbirds, but the SCW ladies couldn’t get in a groove, and they ended the tournament with a loss in set scores of 16-25 and 18-25 and brought home the second-place title. Stats for the final game of the day were pretty even across the team.

With a record of 9-2 so far this season, the Lady Blackhawks started this week of play in Wessington Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Their next game will be in Rutland on Saturday, Sept. 18. They will host Wolsey-Wessington for a rematch on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Sanborn Central.

