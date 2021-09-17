By: admin

Published September 17, 2021, in Headline News, Sports

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawk cross country team traveled to Wessington Springs for the 281 Conference Meet, where the varsity boys earned the title of 281 Conference champions for the second year in a row.

As a team, the SCW girls placed second in the conference.

The cross country team next travels to Chamberlain on Thursday (today) to compete, and they then go to Dell Rapids on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to race there.

