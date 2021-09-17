SCW boys cross country named 281 champs

By:
Published September 17, 2021, in Headline News, Sports

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawk cross country team traveled to Wessington Springs for the 281 Conference Meet, where the varsity boys earned the title of 281 Conference champions for the second year in a row. 

As a team, the SCW girls placed second in the conference.

The cross country team next travels to Chamberlain on Thursday (today) to compete, and they then go to Dell Rapids on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to race there.

…Read detailed results and see a picture of the Varsity track team in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    September 19, 2021, 10:29 am
    Sunny
    75°F
    real feel: 74°F
    humidity: 61%
    wind speed: 16 mph S
    wind gusts: 27 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 29, 2021 August 30, 2021 August 31, 2021 September 1, 2021 September 2, 2021 September 3, 2021 September 4, 2021
    September 5, 2021 September 6, 2021 September 7, 2021 September 8, 2021 September 9, 2021 September 10, 2021 September 11, 2021
    September 12, 2021 September 13, 2021 September 14, 2021 September 15, 2021 September 16, 2021 September 17, 2021 September 18, 2021
    September 19, 2021 September 20, 2021 September 21, 2021 September 22, 2021 September 23, 2021 September 24, 2021 September 25, 2021
    September 26, 2021 September 27, 2021 September 28, 2021 September 29, 2021 September 30, 2021 October 1, 2021 October 2, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 