Published January 15, 2021, in Sports

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, the SCW Blackhawks hosted the Bridgewater-Emery Huskies in a doubleheader at Sanborn Central. The junior varsity girls started the night with a nice win and a final score of 43-15.

The junior varsity boys followed but didn’t have the same results. They added a loss to their record with a final score of 34-47.

The girls’ varsity played the next game and fought a tough battle with a good Bridgewater-Emery team. Their game ended with a final score of SCW 47, B-E 59.

The varsity boys ended the night with a loss and a final score of SCW 35, B-E 60. H

The next court action for the Blackhawks was in Howard on Thursday, Jan. 7 for a doubleheader with the hosting Tigers. As usual, the junior varsity girls started things off, and they brought home another victory. Their final score was 39-32.

The junior varsity boys were up next, and they suffered another loss to a tough team. Final score was 16-36, Howard.

The varsity girls played the next game, and it was a tough, back-and-forth battle to the end. The Lady Blackhawks could not hold on, and they lost with a final score of 39-42.

The final game of the night was the varsity boys’ match up. Howard has an experienced team that has had a great season thus far. The Blackhawks worked hard but couldn’t bring home the win. The final score was SCW 24, Howard 58.

On Saturday, the Lady Blackhawks traveled to Redfield to take part in the Redfield Classic. They went up against the Dupree Tigers, and, although the Lady Blackhawks were ahead for a large part of the game, they couldn’t hold on long enough. The final score was SCW 46, Dupree 56.

The next court action for both the boys’ and girls’ teams was on Tuesday night for a doubleheader against Kimball/White Lake in Woonsocket. The boys have an addition to their schedule for a game tonight (Thursday) against Iroquois/Doland in Woonsocket. It is a boys’ game only but will be junior high, junior varsity and varsity games. The 281 tournaments start on Friday for the girls and Saturday for the boys.

