Christmas concerts take place at Sanborn County schools

By:
Published December 17, 2021, in Headline News, School

Both Sanborn Central and Woonsocket Schools performed their Christmas concerts last week. Sanborn Central had theirs on Tuesday, Dec. 7 and Woonsocket performed on Thursday, Dec. 9. 

The bands performed first starting with the fifth grade, then the sixth-seventh grade band and finishing with the eighth through 12th grade band. The choir members followed with the seventh through 12th grade students singing first, followed by the third through sixth grades and then the preschool through second grades. The choir director at both schools is Mrs. Jenny Easton, and the band director for both locations is Mr. Russell Garry.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

