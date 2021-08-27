By: admin

Published August 27, 2021, in Area News, Forestburg, Headline News

There were over 80 entrants in the car show at this year’s Forestburg Melon Festival.

Forestburg held its annual Melon Festival last Saturday, Aug. 21.

The committee tried something different this year and began the events a couple hours earlier to help car show participants receive their awards before it progressed too late into the evening.

The change didn’t seem to hinder the good turn out, as attendance was high, and there were over 80 entries in the car show. Attendees partook in a bean bag tournament, silent auction, pork loin meal, 12 vendors, and free watermelon. Kids also enjoyed a wagon tragon, a petting zoo and bouncy houses that were set up across the street in a cleaned out lot.

Miss South Dakota Teen USA Katie Schmit made an appearance to aid in the festivities, while Adam Alt and Margie Larson provided announcements and witty banter. “I’ve been told to keep it PG-13,” Larson remarked over the speakers.

