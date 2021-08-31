COVID-19 and Vaccine Update

Sanborn County has highest vaccination percentage, lowest transmission rate among area counties

By:
Published August 31, 2021, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

As of Monday, Aug. 30, the South Dakota Department of Health’s website reports that approximately 61.8 percent of state residents 12 years of age or older have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines with 56.2 percent completing vaccination. Utilizing population data from data.census.gov and vaccination data from the South Dakota Department of Health, approximately 59.5 percent of the population in Sanborn County 10 years of age and older have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccination and 55.8 percent have complete vaccination. Sanborn County has the highest population vaccinated among surrounding counties. The population of people 10 years of age and older vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Jerauld County is 51 percent, Miner County is at 55.4 percent, Davison County is at 57.3 percent, Beadle County is at 54.5 percent and Aurora County is at 52.1 percent. Due to how data is reported by the Census Bureau on its website, the county population numbers utilized contain children 10 and 11 years old even though they are not able to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, making the county vaccination percentages in the report slightly lower.

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    August 31, 2021, 3:26 pm
    Sunny
    82°F
    real feel: 83°F
    humidity: 43%
    wind speed: 11 mph SE
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 1, 2021 August 2, 2021 August 3, 2021 August 4, 2021 August 5, 2021 August 6, 2021 August 7, 2021
    August 8, 2021 August 9, 2021 August 10, 2021 August 11, 2021 August 12, 2021 August 13, 2021 August 14, 2021
    August 15, 2021 August 16, 2021 August 17, 2021 August 18, 2021 August 19, 2021 August 20, 2021 August 21, 2021
    August 22, 2021 August 23, 2021 August 24, 2021 August 25, 2021 August 26, 2021 August 27, 2021 August 28, 2021
    August 29, 2021 August 30, 2021 August 31, 2021 September 1, 2021 September 2, 2021 September 3, 2021 September 4, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 