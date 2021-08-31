By: admin

As of Monday, Aug. 30, the South Dakota Department of Health’s website reports that approximately 61.8 percent of state residents 12 years of age or older have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines with 56.2 percent completing vaccination. Utilizing population data from data.census.gov and vaccination data from the South Dakota Department of Health, approximately 59.5 percent of the population in Sanborn County 10 years of age and older have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccination and 55.8 percent have complete vaccination. Sanborn County has the highest population vaccinated among surrounding counties. The population of people 10 years of age and older vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Jerauld County is 51 percent, Miner County is at 55.4 percent, Davison County is at 57.3 percent, Beadle County is at 54.5 percent and Aurora County is at 52.1 percent. Due to how data is reported by the Census Bureau on its website, the county population numbers utilized contain children 10 and 11 years old even though they are not able to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, making the county vaccination percentages in the report slightly lower.

