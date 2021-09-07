By: admin

Published September 7, 2021, in Area News, Forestburg

Jay Pepperworth, son of Kari Hunter of Forestburg, won the 6-year-old boys’ division in the pedal tractor pull competition at Prairie Village. He won first place over 23 contestants in his age division. He had to pull two times to earn his top honors. He said that this competition was enough for him, and he won’t be attending the state contest, which is in September. Maybe a little break will give him a change of heart and the energy he needs to compete again.

