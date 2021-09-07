By: admin

Published September 7, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher

Aubrey Moody just continues to dominate in the junior high rodeo circuit. On Sunday, Aug. 29, she and her brother traveled to Chamberlain to participate in the Chamberlain Jr. Rodeo. Moody earned first place in the flag race, first place in pole bending, second place in barrels and third place in goat tying. Her flag race was the fastest of the day in both boys and girls and in all age brackets. She earned the All-Around Championship award for her performance on Sunday.

Moody’s younger brother, Arthur Neugebauer, earned first place in barrels, first place in pole bending and second place in goat tying. He earned the award of Reserve All-Around Champion for his efforts on Sunday.

