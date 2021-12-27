Letcher Church holds youth Christmas program

By:
Published December 27, 2021, in Area News, Letcher

The Letcher Community Church held its 2021 youth Christmas program on Dec. 12 at 5 p.m.  The Christmas story consisted of singing and reading parts. Preschool through 12th grade participated in the program. There were approximately 50 youth members that helped celebrate the Christmas season. The new addition was opened to the sanctuary to provide spacious room for everyone. The older youth groups had a soup and sandwich supper after the program. It was well attended and enjoyed by all.

See pictures in this week's issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

