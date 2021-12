By: admin

Published December 27, 2021, in Area News, Around the County, Woonsocket

The Sanborn County Democratic Party held their regular monthly meeting in the home of Chairman John Schmidt on Dec. 2. The meeting featured Dennis Olson of Huron, who is an author, speaker, cyclist, collector, and political activist.

The next meeting of the Sanborn County Democratic Party will be Thursday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. at the home of Chairman Schmidt, 204 S 3rd Ave., Woonsocket.

