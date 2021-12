By: admin

Published December 27, 2021, in 4-H, Area News, Letcher

The Town ‘N Kountry Kids 4-H Club Blue Group held a community Christmas at the Letcher Community Center on Dec. 19. A variety of soup, sandwiches, and goodies were served.

The group served approximately 100 members of the community. There were Christmas readings, Bingo, and updates of the club’s community projects during the evening. The members did a great job of thanking the community for their continued support.

