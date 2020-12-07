By: admin

Published January 22, 2021, in Public Notices

Angie Larson called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the November 4th, 2020, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on past due accounts.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve liquor license renewal for Buckshots and Jake’s Lounge for 2021.

New Business:

The Board went over the water sample report.

Discussion was held on the sewer smell on the end of Main Street. Ed Hoffman is going to go down to the lift station and look it over and see if Dakota Pump needs to be called.

As of now the Legion is waiting on having Bingo at the Community Center. They will reevaluate in March of 2021.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Northwestern Energy – $930.24 – Utilities – Electric (Water Valve – $10.62, Water Plant – $137.94, Lagoon – $15.00, Ballpark – $21.66, Lift station – $36.73, Community Center – $212.08, Rossy Park – $23.28, Street lights – $472.93), Davison Rural Water – $2,175.00 – Water Used, South Dakota Municipal League – $187.88 – Annual Membership, Robert Digerness – $20.00 – Refund on Deposit, Tiffany Cundy – $80.00 – Refund on Overpayment, Angie Meier – $315.44 – Finance Officer Wages, Ed Hoffman – $1,018.20 – Maintenenace Position Wages, Dakota Pump – $10,301.74 – Replacement Pump for Lift station, Michael Hoffman – $83.11 – Meter Reader, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,598.23 – Health Insurance, Santel Communications – $235.47 – Internet and Phone (Lift station – $45.33, Office Internet – $80.50, Office Phone – $29.47, Community Center Internet – $55.00, Community Center Phone – $25.17), Sanborn Weekly Journal – $369.44 – Advertising Minutes, Quill – $224.08 – Ice Melt and Office Supplies, Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Sample, American Garage Door – $194.90 – Repairs to Garage Door at Fire Hall, DB Electric – $140.54 – Repairs to Ceiling Fan in the Fire Hall, Dawson Construction – $4,731.38 – Gravel & Blading, Sioux Falls Winpump Co. – $2,876.00 – Culverts.

The next board meeting will be held on January 4th, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer