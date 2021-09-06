By: admin

Published October 1, 2021, in Public Notices

Angie Larson called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve August 18th, 2021, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on an extension for placing the culverts. Meier will be sending in an extension to FEMA on the culverts being placed in town.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the 2022 budget for the Town of Letcher.

New Business:

Discussion was held on South Dakota Department of Environment & Natural Resources Permits.

The Board went over the water sample report.

Discussion was held on the extension with FEMA. The extension has been approved.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve to contract 2,500 gallons of propane from Brooks Oil for the end of 2021 and 2022.

Discussion was held on Safety Benefits Loss Control with South Dakota Municipal League Workman’s Compensation. The Board received the improvements needed to be completed. These improvements will be worked. They have to be completed within 60 days. They will be worked over the next couple of weeks.

Discussion was held on the USDA Compliance Review that has been done over the last couple of weeks. A compliance letter was sent out with a few items that need to be addressed. Once completed, the board needs to send proof and pictures into USDA Rural Development. This compliance will be done in the next couple of weeks.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Northwestern Energy – $1,068.03 – Street Lights – $479.43, Lagoon – $15.00, Ballpark – $77.86, Water Valve – $10.80, Lift Station – $59.51, Water Plant – $92.71, Rossy Park – $23.31, and Community Center – $309.41, Angela Meier – $949.11 – Finance Officer Wages and Mowing, Miedema Sanitation – $17.00 – Garbage Removal, Brooks Oil-$4,393.13 – Contract 2,500 gallons propane, Santel Communications – $235.55 – Utilities – Phone and Internet: Community Phone – $25.17, Community Internet – $55.00, Office Internet – $80.50, Office Phone – $28.98, Lift Station Phone – $45.90, US Bank – $6,289.72 – Sewer Loan Payment, Davison Rural Water – $4,120.00 – Water Used, Public Health Lab-$15.00 – Water Sample, Sean Gromer – $554.10 – Maintenance, Michael Hoffman – $83.11 – Meter Reader, Ed Hoffman – $527.10 – Water Sample.

The next board meeting will be held on September 20th, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer