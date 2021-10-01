By: admin

Published October 1, 2021, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes from the regular commissioners meeting on September 7 as presented. All ayes; motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to approve the minutes from the Special Board meeting with Townships held on September 8 as presented. All ayes; motion carried.

CITIZENS INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

LACY EATON

Lacy Eaton, County Health Nurse, met with the board for introductory purposes.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to enter executive session at 9:11 a.m. The board exited executive session at 9:22 a.m.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Updates were given on gravel crushing and road maintainers.

There will be a township informational meeting on Wednesday, October 13, with Brosz Engineering at 7 p.m. at the 4-H Building in Forestburg.

BUDGET ADOPTION

RESOLUTION #2021-10

ADOPTION OF ANNUAL BUDGET FOR SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA

Whereas, (7-21-5 thru 13), SDCL provides that the Board of County Commissioners shall each year prepare a Provisional Budget of all contemplated expenditures and revenues of the County and all its institutions and agencies for such fiscal year, and,

Whereas, the Board of County Commissioners did prepare a Provisional Budget and cause same to be published by law, and,

Whereas, due and legal notice has been given to the meeting of the Board of County Commissioners for the consideration of such Provisional Budget and all changes, eliminations and additions have been made thereto.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that such Provisional Budget as amended and all its purposes, schedules, appropriations, amounts, estimates and all matters therein set forth, shall be approved and adopted as THE ANNUAL BUDGET OF THE APPROPRIATION AND EXPENDITURES for Sanborn County, South Dakota, and all its institutions and agencies for the calendar year beginning January 1, 2022, and ending December 31, 2022, and the same is hereby approved and adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, this 21st day of September, 2021. The Annual Budget so adopted is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the office of the county auditor of Sanborn County, South Dakota. The accompanying taxes are levied by Sanborn County for the year January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022.

/s/BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS OF

Sanborn County,

South Dakota

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve resolution 2021-10.

VICTIMS WITNESS COORDINATOR

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Weber, to enter an agreement with Beadle County Victims Witness Coordinator for the 2022 year.

EMT TRAINING

Motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, to pay for the EMT License Renewal Training with Sanford Health and Annual meeting registration and hotel stay. All ayes; motion carried.

SUB BOARD APPROVALS

Drainage Board minutes from September 15 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to pay the following bills. All ayes; motion carried.

First National Bank Omaha, Monthly Fee $27.56

First National Bank Omaha, State Remittance $2,450.52

Avera Health Plan, Insurance $17,654.27

AFLAC, Insurance $779.97

AFLAC, Insurance $132.31

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $8,637.18

Delta Dental, Insurance $497.60

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Real Estate Taxes $70.00

Sun Life Financial, Insurance $37.11

VSP, Insurance $223.34

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $335.53

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $365.32

Colonial Life, Insurance $347.92

Colonial Life, Insurance $18.86

First National Bank, Tax Liability $13,872.97

Amazon, Supplies $760.96

Applied Concepts, Equipment $647.00

AT&T, Phone Bill $259.64

Marie Bales, Court Reporter – D. White $95.00

Bound Tree, Supplies $103.60

Brosz Engineering, Services & Fees $145.00

Lynn Brueske, Travel $268.48

Butler Equipment, Supplies $20,224.20

Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Court Appointed Attorney Fees – B. Dorris $729.15

D&L Service, Repairs $125.00

Davison County Sheriff, Jail Fees – D. White $190.00

Double D Body Shop, Windshield for Ambulance $393.00

Express 2, Fuel $103.77

Express Stop, Supplies $20.65

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $37.00

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $2.21

Great Plains Psychological, Mental Illness Evaluation $1,662.50

Innovative Office Solutions, Supplies $391.72

Kami Moody, Travel $333.08

KO’s, Repairs $459.50

Karen Krueger, Travel $100.76

Light and Siren, Supplies $5,494.60

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,430.44

Office Peeps, Supplies $364.79

Pennington County Jail, Transfer of Inmate – D. White $49.64

Pharm Chem Inc., Sweat Patch Analysis $142.75

Postmaster, Supplies $174.00

Spencer Quarries, Repairs $384.06

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $194.25

Trav’s Outfitter, Vest $783.90

Sandra Vernlund, Fuel Reimbursement $51.13

Waste Management, Utilities $206.21

There being no further business before the board, motion by Weber, seconded by S. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County