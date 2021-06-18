By: admin

Published June 18, 2021, in Obituaries

Lynn (Vetter) Beehler, 51, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls with her husband and daughter by her side.

Lynn was born Aug. 4, 1969, to Leonard and Beatrice (Twombly) Vetter and joined a sister, Sandra.

Lynn graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1987 and attended classes at the University of South Dakota and Huron College for Psychology and Sociology.

Lynn was blessed with a daughter, Alexis, in 1997.

In 2001, she married the love of her life, Shawn Beehler. They started their life together as a family in Minot, N.D. They moved to Sioux Falls in 2004 to be closer to her parents.

Lynn had many different jobs over the years, but her joy came from being a mother and wife. She was an avid reader and music lover. She enjoyed attending concerts with her family. She also loved to travel and was always up for an adventure. Her favorite place to visit was the ocean.