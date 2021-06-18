William Zell Jr.

Woonsocket

By:
Published June 18, 2021, in Obituaries

William “Bill” Zell Jr., 69, of Woonsocket, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Avis House Hospice Care in Sioux Falls. 

Memorial services will be on Thursday, June 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church, Woonsocket.  Visitations were on Wednesday, June 16, at the church, with a prayer service.  Inurnment will be at Eventide cemetery. Rev. Rhonda Wellsandt-Zell will officiate.

Bill was born on March 5, 1952, to William O. and Shirley (Rans) Zell in Huron. He was the oldest of four boys. Bill grew up in rural Beadle and Sanborn Counties. He attended country school north of Woonsocket. He graduated from Forestburg High School in 1970.  After graduating, he joined the South Dakota National Guard until 1976. Bill also attended Mitchell Technical Institute for baking. He worked various jobs in South Dakota and Colorado. Bill worked for the City of Woonsocket until his work injury in 1999.

He married Sally Knutson (Kinyon) in February 1976 at the Forestburg Lutheran Church. This union included son Donald and daughter Dustine and was later joined by a daughter, Bobbi, and a son, William R. Zell III. After moving back from Colorado, Bill raised his family in Woonsocket. He was a man who loved to fish, camp, hunt, garden, play sports, but most of all, he loved his family, grandkids, and his dog, Taz.

Bill was at all events supporting his kids/grandkids.  He grew to not only have his own kids and grandkids, but he supported and helped their friends, too. He loved his Redmen and, later, the Blackhawk Nation. If you came to a sporting event, you could find him in “His Spot,” talking to everyone who came by and giving last words of advice to the team as they came out of the locker room.

Bill is survived by his children, Donald (Jamie) Knutson of Crooks, Dustine (Mike) Hein of Egan, Bobbi (Jason) White of Woonsocket, and William R. (fiancé Cindy) Zell of Aurora; 11 grandchildren; his brothers, Richard (Joyce) Zell, Gary Zell, and Brad (Elaine) Zell; nieces, nephews, cousins, and the many kids he spoiled.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William O. and Shirley; sister-in-law, Julie; grandson, Bailey; and cousin and best friend, Jim Zell. 

