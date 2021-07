By: admin

Published July 23, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

At the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo in Mitchell over the weekend, Avery Miller of Wooonsocket competed for the title of Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Jr. Queen. She went into the competition as the reigning Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Jr. Princess. In this year’s competition, she was awarded Miss Congeniality, Most Photogenic and First Runner-up in the Jr. Queen competition.

