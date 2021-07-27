By: admin

Sanborn County had two champions perform at the 4-H Regional Rodeo in Clark over the weekend. Aubrey Moody earned first place in the flag race and goat tying events on Saturday, and then she won first place in the flag race and second in the barrels event in Sunday’s competition. She also earned All-Around Champion for her outstanding performances.

Tanner Christian rode cattle in the 4-H Regional Rodeo in Clark, and he brought home the championship in his cattle riding event and earned his first belt buckle for earning first place. He also rode in Huron over the weekend of July 17-18 and earned second place in cattle riding. He is now eligible to compete in the State 4-H Jr. High Rodeo Finals in August.

In addition, Mason Moody competed in the National High School Rodeo Association Finals in Lincoln, Neb., last week. He ended in 19th place in the first go round and got bucked off in the second go round, which placed him in 25th in the average. There were 150 competing bull riders from the United States, Canada and Mexico. Moody also competed on the South Dakota volleyball team and volunteered for the Special Needs Rodeo. Congrats to all those who placed.

