Published August 27, 2021, in Area News, Letcher, Sports

On Friday, Aug. 20, Mason Moody competed at the Challenge of Champions bull riding in Sandpoint, Idaho. It was a two-head competition, and he rode both bulls, scoring an 87 and 88. Those scores earned him first place for the evening.

The next night, Moody competed in the PBR Touring Pro event in Redmond, Ore. It was also a two-head competition. He rode his first bull for a score of 84 and was bucked off his second bull. The one score was enough for him to earn third place in that event.

Moody continues to improve with each performance. Any local fans who want to see him ride will have that chance soon as he will be riding in the Bull Bash event at the South Dakota State Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 1.