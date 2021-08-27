Moody performs well in Pacific Northwest

By:
Published August 27, 2021, in Area News, Letcher, Sports

On Friday, Aug. 20, Mason Moody competed at the Challenge of Champions bull riding in Sandpoint, Idaho. It was a two-head competition, and he rode both bulls, scoring an 87 and 88. Those scores earned him first place for the evening.

The next night, Moody competed in the PBR Touring Pro event in Redmond, Ore. It was also a two-head competition. He rode his first bull for a score of 84 and was bucked off his second bull. The one score was enough for him to earn third place in that event.

Moody continues to improve with each performance. Any local fans who want to see him ride will have that chance soon as he will be riding in the Bull Bash event at the South Dakota State Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    August 31, 2021, 3:26 pm
    Sunny
    82°F
    real feel: 83°F
    humidity: 43%
    wind speed: 11 mph SE
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 1, 2021 August 2, 2021 August 3, 2021 August 4, 2021 August 5, 2021 August 6, 2021 August 7, 2021
    August 8, 2021 August 9, 2021 August 10, 2021 August 11, 2021 August 12, 2021 August 13, 2021 August 14, 2021
    August 15, 2021 August 16, 2021 August 17, 2021 August 18, 2021 August 19, 2021 August 20, 2021 August 21, 2021
    August 22, 2021 August 23, 2021 August 24, 2021 August 25, 2021 August 26, 2021 August 27, 2021 August 28, 2021
    August 29, 2021 August 30, 2021 August 31, 2021 September 1, 2021 September 2, 2021 September 3, 2021 September 4, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 