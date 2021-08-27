By: admin

Over the weekend, the Sioux Valley Cycle Club held another racing event in Renner. Dayton Eagle raced well and finished in second place in the 85cc category in the 9-11 age group. Shay Bechen had a good day and split first and second place in the two races he competed in for the 85cc novice category.

For the girls’ events, Sury Bechen competed in the 65cc class and the women’s novice event and came out with a fourth-place finish. Hayden Eagle competed in the 50cc category for the 7-10 age group.

Jett Johnson was a new rider, and he raced in the 50cc in the 4-6 age bracket. All the riders have improved as the season has progressed.

