Scheel named Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year

By:
Published August 27, 2021, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

Audra Scheel, of rural Jerauld County and Sanborn County 4-H youth program adviser, has earned the title of Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year. She was presented the award at the Dakotafest in Mitchell by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. This award is given to an outstanding woman who works tirelessly in and is wholly dedicated to agricultural business and farm operations.

Scheel and her husband, Jim, have run a livestock business and multi-crop farm near Alpena since 2004. They specialize in Maine-anjou, chi and Charolais cows, but they also have 80 head of club lamb-producing ewes and 100 head of Boer goats.

Scheel’s contribution to agriculture extends beyond her farm and family as she also serves as the 4-H youth program adviser for four counties: Sanborn, Aurora, Jerauld and Buffalo. She uses this platform to instill a passion for agriculture into the next generation.

The person who nominated Scheel for the award wrote that she “tirelessly and selflessly” gives her time and knowledge to her work and service.

“It’s truly just a very rewarding opportunity to be standing alongside some tremendous leaders in the industry and tremendous nominees as far as women in agriculture goes,” Scheel said after receiving the award.

Information for this story comes from the Mitchell Republic, 142nd year – No. 260 issue written by Hunter Dunteman.

