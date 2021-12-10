By: admin

Published December 10, 2021, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that the records and books of account of the Municipality of Woonsocket, South Dakota have been audited by ELO Prof. LLC, Certified Public Accountants of Mitchell, South Dakota for the two years ended December 31, 2019. A detailed report thereon is filed with the Municipality of Woonsocket and the Department of Legislative Audit in Pierre, South Dakota for public inspection.

This notice is published in compliance with the provisions of SDCL 4-11-12.

RUSSELL A. OLSON,

AUDITOR GENERAL

DEPARTMENT OF

LEGISLATIVE AUDIT