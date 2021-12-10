NOTICE OF AUDIT

OF THE FISCAL AFFAIRS OF THE MUNICIPALITY OF WOONSOCKET

By:
Published December 10, 2021, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that the records and books of account of the Municipality of Woonsocket, South Dakota have been audited by ELO Prof. LLC, Certified Public Accountants of Mitchell, South Dakota for the two years ended December 31, 2019. A detailed report thereon is filed with the Municipality of Woonsocket and the Department of Legislative Audit in Pierre, South Dakota for public inspection.

This notice is published in compliance with the provisions of SDCL 4-11-12.

RUSSELL A. OLSON, 

AUDITOR GENERAL

DEPARTMENT OF 

LEGISLATIVE AUDIT

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    December 10, 2021, 3:00 pm
    Flurries
    29°F
    real feel: 19°F
    humidity: 94%
    wind speed: 9 mph NNE
    wind gusts: 16 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    November 28, 2021 November 29, 2021 November 30, 2021 December 1, 2021 December 2, 2021 December 3, 2021 December 4, 2021
    December 5, 2021 December 6, 2021 December 7, 2021 December 8, 2021 December 9, 2021 December 10, 2021 December 11, 2021
    December 12, 2021 December 13, 2021 December 14, 2021 December 15, 2021 December 16, 2021 December 17, 2021 December 18, 2021
    December 19, 2021 December 20, 2021 December 21, 2021 December 22, 2021 December 23, 2021 December 24, 2021 December 25, 2021
    December 26, 2021 December 27, 2021 December 28, 2021 December 29, 2021 December 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 January 1, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 