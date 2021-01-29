By: admin

Published January 29, 2021, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 7:06 p.m. in the Sanborn Central middle school computer lab with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Justin Enfield, Gary Spelbring and Emma Klaas. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen, and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting December 14, 2020, as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, December 1, 2020: $722,929.43. Receipts: taxes $86,593.77, penalties/interest $768.83, interest $62.48, other pupil $22.40, other $148.50, state fines $1,787.06, state aid $52,842.00, coronavirus relief $11,450.00. Expenditures: $212,591.43, transfers $26,000.00. Balance, December 31, 2020: $638,013.04. CorTrust Savings balance, December 1, 2020: $50,433.79. Receipts: interest $12.71. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, December 31, 2020: $50,446.50.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, December 1, 2020: $758,619.71. Receipts: taxes $6,304.22, penalties/interest $53.32, interest $74.63. Expenditures: $11,689.03. Balance, December 31, 2020: $753,362.85. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, December 1, 2020: $337,227.53. Receipts: taxes $18,904.92, penalties/interest $159.83, interest $32.98. Expenditures: $23,774.37. Balance, December 31, 2020: $332,550.89.

Food Service Fund balance, December 1, 2020: $14,733.91. Receipts: interest $1.73, student meals $0.00, adult meals $611.50, ala carte $2,590.00, certification $144.62, federal reimbursement $9,224.82, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program reimbursement $474.44. Expenditures: $17,233.07. Balance, December 31, 2020: $10,547.95.

Enterprise Fund balance, December 1, 2020: $(3,012.68). Receipts: interest $1.74, preschool tuition $2,029.00, transfers $26,000.00. Expenditures: $3,964.55. Balance, December 31, 2020: $21,053.51.

Trust and Agency Funds balance, December 1, 2020: $90,466.84. Receipts: $1,122.19. Expenditures: $3,369.10. Balance, December 31, 2020: $88,219.93.

Scholarship Fund balance, December 1, 2020: $9,717.82. Receipts: interest $0.40. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, December 31, 2020: $9,718.22. Peters Scholarship balance: $9,718.22; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of January, 2021 were as follows:

General Fund: $136,610.41;

Special Education: $16,903.99;

Food Service: $7,359.31;

Enterprise Fund: $3,964.55.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A&B Business Solutions, copies $50.69; Curtis Adams, machine hire/fix bleachers $350.00; Apple Inc., 10 iPads $3,940.00; Carquest, bus supply $203.71; Central Electric, December electricity $2,259.79, service mini split $182.45; Chesterman Co., pop $74.09; Clayton’s Repair, bus repairs $304.00; Cole Paper, janitor supply $1,208.50; CorTrust, air cards $120.03; Direct Digital Control, heating system repairs $1,301.78; Marci Farmer, middle school supply $21.29; Graves It Solutions, online backup $300.00, professional service $100.00; Harlow’s Bus Sales, bus supply $171.31;

[IMPREST FUND: Matt Henrikson, junior high basketball referee $75.00; Tim McCain, junior high basketball referee $75.00; Trista White junior high basketball referee $25.00];

Innovative Office Solutions, lunch room tables $17,569.10; Jostens, Middle School diplomas/covers $104.42; K&D Busing, December shared bus service $896.03; Make It Mine Designs, janitor supply $2,232.86; Menards, shop tools/supply $175.88; Mid-Dakota Technologies, December tech support $150.00; Midwest Fire & Safety, annual maintenance $275.00; Public Health Laboratory, water test $29.00; Really Great Reading Company, preschool subscription $64.41; Runnings, face masks $17.98, janitor supply $11.99; Santel Communications, phone $212.54; Mark VanOverschelde, postage $26.75; Connie Vermeulen, postage $4.75.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $932.03; Really Great Reading Company, preschool Launchpad $735.78; Premier Equipment, 2006 Bobcat 205 skid steer with bucket and forks $18,250.00.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – James Valley Education Coop, psych services $1,536.00, physical therapy services $2,496.00, occupational therapy services $3,648.00, admission services $4,320.00; Really Great Reading Company, Special Education books $681.20, Special Education supply $64.41.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Bimbo Bakeries, bread $62.79; Child/Adult Nutrition Services, processing fee $829.84; Cole Paper Inc, covid supplies $36.54; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $374.64; Reinhart Foodservice, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $409.59, covid supply $233.86, food $1,592.60, supply $90.75; Staples, COVID supplies $142.32; Woony Foods, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $145.00.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

• Legislative sessions have begun. A new report from the Governor states that there is more revenue than anticipated, and that money will be allocated to help fund education. Siemsen will be attending Superintendent’s Day at the capital on February 3rd. Hopefully some ideas will be helpful in determining how the funds are allocated (Governor proposed 2.4 percent increase to education funding).

• Honor Roll and report card distribution for quarter two occurred. Info was sent to the newspapers.

• Mark has used the skid steer, and it is working well.

• The school has had a few issues with the boiler. Barton’s had to come and add a part, as it was periodically shutting off. Hopefully, this will rectify the problem (igniter). Also, the Board had DDC look at the system, and it was determined that glycol needed to be added to keep the water from freezing. Burnison will be doing that.

• Discussion was held on whether to continue with the phase 2 – Things are going well in the county; is it time to adjust?

• A band concert has been scheduled to be held at Sanborn Central (this was done to replace playing at ball games) for March 8th at 7 p.m.

• The CBH Academic Fest is still intended to occur. The tentative date is February 24. The format is yet to be decided.

Mrs. Vermeulen reported on the following:

• The new lunchroom tables were delivered before Christmas, which brought excitement to the students. The older tables are being used in the gym during lunch, which is easier than setting up tables and chairs.

• The one family (four students) who were distance learning first semester have returned to school. Another family, two elementary students, are at home due to close contact.

• No school January 18th.

• Kayla Vetter, title teacher, will be starting maternity leave on January 13th. She will be gone for seven weeks. Mrs. Effling will be filling this role.

• ACCESS testing for English Language Learners at the colony will begin at the end of January. Mrs. Foster will administer the tests.

Discussion Item: None.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to set the date for 2021 School Board Election as June 15th, 2021, in the Sanborn Central School building.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to adjust the referee compensation for a basketball doubleheader from $115.00 to $120.00.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel items with possible motions to follow at 7:50 p.m. Regular session resumed at 8:25 p.m.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sanborn Central School.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:27 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manger

Clayton Dean

Board Chair