By: admin

Published July 30, 2021, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 7:05 p.m. in the Sanborn Central middle school computer lab with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Justin Enfield, Emma Klaas, and Gray Spelbring. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the agenda as amended: added executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting May 11, 2021, as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, June 1, 2021: $805,095.10. Receipts: taxes $62,284.07; penalties/interest $269.23; interest $64.86; other $646.85; state fines $1,584.19; state aid (May/June) $104,816.00; yearbook $230.00; Woonsocket School, shared services $59,118.45; Title I $44,113.00; Title IV $10,000.00; REAP $9,596.00; One time state money $5,520.00. Expenditures: $302,126.20, transfer $17,065.00. Balance, June 30, 2021: $784,146.55. CorTrust Savings balance, June 1, 2021: $50,458.94. Receipts: interest $12.58. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, June 30, 2021: $50,471.52.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, June 1, 2021: $751,441.21. Receipts: taxes $4,693.45, penalties/interest $18.18, interest $61.53, manual journal entry $1,668.00. Expenditures: $932.03. Balance, June 30, 2021: $756,950.34. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, June 1, 2021: $377,827.79. Receipts: taxes $14,102.52; penalties/interest $54.55; interest $36.59; Woonsocket School, shared services $31,256.54; IDEA 611 $44,313.00; IDEA 619 $1,981.00. Expenditures: $19,372.34. Balance, June 30, 2021: $450,199.65.

Food Service Fund balance, June 1, 2021: $18,776.39. Receipts: interest $3.33, adult meals $37.25, ala carte $192.70, certification $117.67, federal reimbursement $7,174.17, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program reimbursement $1,071.63, proration $383.04, transfer $16,000.00. Expenditures: $10,958.60, manual journal entry $1,668.00. Balance, June 30, 2021: $31,129.58.

Enterprise Fund balance, June 1, 2021: $12,977.56. Receipts: interest $0.00, preschool tuition $0.00, transfer $1,065.00. Expenditures: $4,035.07. Balance, June 30, 2021: $10,007.49.

Trust and Agency Funds balance, June 1, 2021: $72,029.90. Receipts: $1,324.05. Expenditures: $8,347.39. Balance, June 30, 2021: $65,006.56.

Scholarship Fund balance, June 1, 2021: $10,220.26. Receipts: interest $0.42. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, June 30, 2021: $10,220.68. Peters Scholarship balance: $9,720.68; Nelson Scholarship balance: $500.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of July, 2021 were as follows:

General Fund: $125,869.36;

Special Education: $14,527.16;

Food Service: $5,305.43;

Enterprise Fund: $3,965.27.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $35.40; Associated School Boards of South Dakota, dues $918.69; CBH Conference, dues $150.00; Center for Education & Employment Law, law books/notes $284.95; Central Electric, June electricity $2,084.17; Cole Paper, janitor supply $3,183.90; DANR – Water Rights, water fee $10.00; Darrington Water Conditioning, SS tank $24.00; Direct Digital Control, online support $385.00; First National Insurance, commercial property $14,696.00, general liability $2,142.00, linebacker $2,305.00, cybersolutions $444.00, inland marine $149.00, commercial umbrella $1,354.00, business auto $8,735.00; Horizon Health Care, bus driver physical $220.00; Mid-Dakota Technologies, June tech support $150.00; Public Health Laboratory, water test $15.00; Riddell/All American Sports Corp., recondition football equipment $1,594.24, football supply $112.46; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $82.74, position open ad $84.00; Santel Communications, phone $201.47; School Administrators of South Dakota, business manager dues $290.00, superintendent dues $558.00, elementary/middle school principal dues $643.00; School Specialty, high school supplies $38.35, middle school supply $38.35, elementary supply $76.69, elementary/middle school principal supply $74.45; South Dakota Teacher Placement Center, dues $326.25; Sherwin Williams, paint $224.95; Software Unlimited, accounting software annual fee $4,200.00; South Dakota Department of Health, nurse services $1,078.80; Tessiers Inc., gym air conditioning repair $731.40; Typingagent, typing software $547.50; Mark VanOverschelde, postage May $26.35; Walmart, superintendent supply $42.54, summer school snacks $143.74; Woonsocket School, shared drivers education $1,472.89; Yeti Academy, subscription $239.00.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $932.03; CDW-G, 30 ACAD google chrome licenses $990.00; Hauff Mid-America Sports, volleyball jerseys $1,337.50, boys basketball uniforms $5,236.20; Riverside Technologies, Inc., 30 chromebooks $9,570.00; Shi International Corp, computer software license $1,955.87; State of South Dakota, energy loan principal $8,320.00; Walmart, elementary chair $99.98, middle school chair $99.98, high school chairs $199.96, counselor chair $99.98.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – South Dakota Teacher Placement Center, dues $108.75.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Walmart, shelf $39.98.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

• The installation process of the new carpet and elementary bathroom flooring are to begin the week of July 26th. Also, the partitions will begin being installed in the elementary and high school bathrooms the first week of August.

• Summer School has begun and is going well. The Board will meet with the staff and evaluate the program and make adjustments for the future.

• Thanks to Myron Sonne for donating an instrument to the band program.

• The Board is working to schedule all the preschool-year in-service agenda items, including some training in working with the standardized testing results.

Old Business: None.

Based upon the provisions of SDCL 13-11-2, the Sanborn Central Board of Education held its annual hearing for adoption of the 2021-2022 school district budget. Discussion was held.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the adoption of the 2021-2022 Sanborn Central School District 55-5 budget as printed.

There being no further business to come before the 2020-2021 Board of Education, the meeting was adjourned sine die at 7:28 p.m., July 12, 2021.

Issuance of certificate of election. Administered the Oath of office to returning board members Emma Klaas – elected to a two-year term, Clayton Dean– elected to a three-year term, and Curtis Adams – elected to a three-year term. They read the Oath of Office as Board Members of the Sanborn Central School District 55-5.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve Superintendent Siemsen as temporary Board Chair.

Curtis Adams nominated Clayton Dean as board chair, seconded by Gary Spelbring Jr.; Justin Enfield called for nominations to cease.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, all aye, to elect Clayton Dean as Chair of the 2021-2022 Board of Education.

Curtis Adams nominated Gary Spelbring Jr. as vice chair, seconded by Justin Enfield. Emma Klaas called for nominations to cease.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, all aye, to elect Gary Spelbring Jr. as Vice Chair of the 2021-2022 Board of Education.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the committee appointments as recommended by the Board Chair: Legislative – Emma Klaas; Negotiations: Clayton Dean, Justin Enfield, and Superintendent Justin Siemsen; Associated School Boards of South Dakota Delegate Clayton Dean, alternate Emma Klaas; Capital Outlay – Curtis Adams, Justin Enfield, and Superintendent Justin Siemsen; and JVEC – Superintendent Justin Siemsen.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve all organizational procedures as follows:

to designate the Business Manager and the Superintendent as custodians of all accounts within the district;

to designate the Business Manager and the Superintendent to sign pertinent documents in the other’s absence and authorize the use of Board President’s or Superintendent’s signature stamps when required;

to designate First National Insurance as the insurance agent of record; to designate Superintendent Siemsen as the Director of all federal programs for the Sanborn Central School District and authorize him to submit applications for such programs;

to designate Rodney Freeman as the school district’s attorney of record;

to designate Justin Siemsen and Gayle Bechen as the school’s authorized representatives to the SDRS and Insurance Groups, as well as the school district’s custodian of related accounts;

to set bond for school business manager at $50,000.00;

to establish the date/time for monthly school board meetings as the second Monday of the month at 7:00 p.m.;

to establish the board member’s per diem at $70.00 per regular and special meeting and mileage at state rates, with the Board Chair receiving $75.00 per meeting;

to authorize Superintendent/High School Principal Justin Siemsen, PreK through eighth Principal Connie Vermeulen, and Transportation Supervisor Gary Goudy to postpone/cancel school for reasons of inclement weather and emergencies;

to adopt the following order of business for the 2021-2022 Board of Education: 1. Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance; 2. Additional Agenda and Disclosure Items; 3. Visitors to the Board Meeting; 4. Approval of Agenda; 5. Approval of Minutes; 6. Financial Reports/Bills; 7. Reports and Items of Discussion; 8. Old Business; 9. New Business; 10. Executive Session (if applicable); and 11. Adjournment; to approve that board action may be taken if it is approved by the majority of members voting;

to designate Superintendent Siemsen and Transportation Supervisor Gary Goudy as those responsible for transportation in the Sanborn Central School District;

to approve assurance of compliance standards for all federal/state programs;

to approve the annual School Bus Emergency Assistance Pact for the 2021-22 school year;

to approve the Sanborn Weekly Journal as the official Sanborn Central School District’s newspaper;

to approve state travel rates and per diem allowances. Up to $10.00 breakfast, $12.00 lunch, and $15.00 supper. The mileage is dictated by the state ($0.42 per mile currently) and mileage allowances will be set by their standard and district policy. The lodging rate is cost. Students receive $12.00 per meal;

to designate Superintendent Siemsen as the purchasing agent for the Sanborn Central School District;

to approve the following fees for 2021-22: admission prices: regular games, students – $3.00, adults – $5.00, above age 65 – free; double header games, students – $4.00, adults – $6.00, above age 65 – free; yearbook: without name $40.00; with name $45.00; hot lunch prices as: $3.25 for PreK through fifth, $3.50 for sixth through 12th, $4.50 for adults; breakfast club: $2.25 for PreK-12, adult breakfast $2.75; complimentary passes: employees/board members family passes, veterans and active service members;

Season tickets/passes: student activity pass $25.00, adult activity pass $45.00, and family passes $85.00;

to approve substitute teacher pay as $90.00 for non-certified and $110.00 for certified. Long-term substitute for the same teacher after five consecutive days will be $135.00 per day if certified;

to approve substitute bus driver pay in the amount of $80.00 for full route (am/pm) and extra duty pay as $11.00 per hour;

to approve driver’s education: $250.00 in district, $350.00 out of district (if not full), $125.00 retake cost (if needed);

to approve officials compensation: basketball referee for fifth-eighth $30.00, ninth though junior varsity $40.00, junior varsity/varsity game $105.00 each, double header varsity games $120.00 each; volleyball officials junior varsity/varsity $85.00, line judge $40.00; football referee for junior high $30.00, junior varsity referee $40.00, varsity $125.00; clock operators: varsity $30.00, junior varsity $15.00; shot clock operators: varsity $30.00, junior varsity $15.00; official book keeper: varsity only $30.00; Golf-state official: $100.00 per day;

to designate the CorTrust Bank of Artesian and Letcher as the official depository of school funds and authorize Gayle Bechen and Justin Siemsen as custodians of all accounts;

to appoint Justin Siemsen and Gayle Bechen as administrators of the Trust/Agency account and to institute any school lunch agreements; to authorize the board chair to call recesses;

to appoint Schoenfish & Co, Inc. as the district’s audit firm;

to authorize continuation of existing funds or accounts and the establishment of any new accounts, if necessary;

to approve the current school board policies;

to appoint Justin Siemsen and Connie Vermeulen as truancy officers and Justin Siemsen as Rehabilitation Act Section 504, Americans with Disabilities Act, Age Discrimination, and Asbestos compliance officer;

to appoint Connie Vermeulen as Title IX officer;

to approve the district’s annual membership in TIE;

and to approve membership in the South Dakota United Schools Association for the 2021-2022 school year.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the 2021-2022 Parent-Student Handbook as revised.

First Reading of the proposed “Start Well” back to school plan for the 2021-22 school year. NOTE: This plan is a starting point and will be considered a work in progress as the nature of society’s conditions change. A motion to approve the document, with public commentary will be made at the August board meeting.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve hiring Tanner Van Winkle in the position of Assistant Football coach at a rate of $3,055.00 (shared) for the 2021-2022 school year.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to go into executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel at 7:57 p.m. Regular session resumed at 8:10 p.m.

Sanborn Central Staff Contracts 2021-2022:

Administration: Gayle Bechen, business manager $44,778.00; Justin Siemsen, superintendent/high school principal $78,879.00; Connie Vermeulen, elementary/middle school principal $62,954.00, middle school student council advisor $400.00, testing coordinator $500.00;

Certified Staff: Logan Amundson, school counselor $40,945.00; Nikki Dawson, middle school teacher $41,365.00; Jenny Easton, vocal music teacher $44,394.00 (shared), PreK-12 extra vocal events $2,655.00 (shared), travel $1,000.00 (shared); Marci Farmer, middle school/elementary teacher $45,955.00; Susan Farrell-Poncelet, middle school/high school teacher $42,918.00, oral interp advisor $1,300.00, prom advisor $1,600.00, high school play advisor/one act advisor $1,800.00, high school yearbook advisor $2,100.00, summer part-time custodian $14.75 per hour; Corey Flatten, high school teacher $42,728, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central co-op head football coach $4,014.00 (shared), powerlifting/weight room advisor $2,200.00, senior project advisor $1,200.00; Rachael Foster, colony teacher $47,112.00, two additional levels $4,000.00; John Harless, colony teacher $43,986.00, two additional levels $4,000.00; Chayna Jones, title I teacher $42,945.00; Jeannette Knigge, colony teacher $43,734.00, two additional levels $4,000.00; Jennifer Larson, elementary teacher $47,089.00; Tim McCain, middle school/high school math/PE teacher $47,489.00, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket co-op head girls basketball coach $3,900.00 (shared), SCW co-op seventh/eighth track coach $1,800.00 (shared), district athletic director $4,400.00; Kelly McClane, speech therapist $49,186.00 (shared), travel $1,000.00 (shared), summer school $25.00 per hour; Jenna Miller, elementary teacher $41,877; Robin Moody, elementary teacher $45,831.00, SCW co-op junior varsity girls basketball $2,980.00 (shared); Krista Moore, elementary teacher $45,455.00; Kayla Olson, high school teacher $40,945.00, SCW co-op fifth/sixth girls basketball coach $1,400.00 (shared); Jill Reimer, elementary teacher $48,766.00; Paula Sanderson, K-12 special education teacher $47,908.00, summer school $25.00 per hour; Cheryl Schmit, elementary teacher $47,508.00; Kim Sevareid, preschool teacher $42,894.00; Todd Welch, high school/middle school ag teacher $42,175.00 (shared), extended day $3,534.15.00 (shared), FFA advisor $3,575.00 (shared); Leah Wienbar, high school teacher $42,604.00; Megan Wilson, high school teacher $44,071.00, National Honor Society advisor $800.00, high school student council $800.00;

Classified Staff: Shawna Baysinger, special education paraprofessional – colony $13.85 per hour; Laura Conrad, head cook-manager $32,306.00 special education paraprofessional; Lanette Dean, district paraprofessional – colony $14.70 per hour; Wanda Effling, district paraprofessional $15.38 per hour; Jolene Enfield, librarian aide $17.34 per hour; Vickie Fox, district paraprofessional $15.94 per hour; Gary Goudy, bus driver $19,771.00, bus maintenance $5,620.00; Grant Goudy, bus driver $17,564.00; Judy Hemminger, bus driver $19,771.00; Laura Licht, administrative assistant $14.20 per hour; Tina Luthi, dishwasher/cook helper/janitor helper $16.72 per hour; Diane Jensen – Moody, special education paraprofessional $15.25 per hour; Kate Schelske, bus driver $16,059.00; Mark Seitz, cleaning custodian $33,867.00; Rita Trebil, summer custodian $17.00 per hour, special education paraprofessional $15.62 per hour; Ashly Uecker, special education paraprofessional $16.40 per hour; Mary Unterbrunner, assistant cook $16.72 per hour; Mark VanOverschelde, school maintenance $5,000.00; Hannah Welch, district and special education paraprofessional $15.20 per hour; Gary Willman, bus driver $13,612.00; Vicki Zellmer, custodian $13.49 per hour.

The regular board meeting will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sanborn Central School in the middle school computer lab.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:11 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair